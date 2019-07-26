A non-traditional teaching programme in Hawke's Bay Regional Prison that uses exercise to teach maths has a 100 per cent pass rate among the inmates.

Recently five men graduated from the Lowie Foundation's education and sport development programme Kick for the Seagulls, with the New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills (Level 2) and First Aid.

Along with the qualifications earned the 17-week programme - done in conjunction with Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) - improved the men's fitness, team work and communication skills.

The programme is part of a collaboration to create more opportunities for prisoners to rehabilitate and broaden employment prospects.

It was delivered by EIT graduate and weightlifter, tutor Josh Whatarau, who used his skills and dedication to give the participants a buzz.

"In the morning the men learned literacy and numeracy. In the afternoon it was all about sport and putting theory into practice," Whatarau said.

"The men can use the programme as a platform to enter the workforce. It's definitely a chance to re-introduce themselves to their community."

As well as promoting physical activity, the programme used non-traditional teaching strategies to engage the learners in project-based learning.

Traditional teaching involves the teacher at the front of the classroom delivering information.

The Seagulls programme sees the tutor facilitating learning in an applied, practical context.

One example of non-traditional learning in this programme was how maths was taught.

Maths was introduced to the men in practical terms by measuring, recording and analysing the changes in their personal fitness over a period of time.

It had a strong cultural component and celebrated success while challenging poor behaviour.

Corrections' practice manager of education and training Marylou Sloane helped establish the programme in the prison.

She said the men had worked hard in, and out of the classroom to gain their qualification.

"A big part of this programme is team work, and they've supported each other along the way which has also improved their communication skills."

For one of the inmates it was the first qualification he had gained after leaving high school aged 14.

He credited Whatarau for his teaching style and helping him through the maths component.

"The only maths I did was in Form 1 and 2. I'm not good at maths but Josh explained how to do it properly."

He also learned how to use maths to measure his fitness.

"[Previously] running around the exercise area I could only do half a lap. Now I can do three to four laps without stopping."

His biggest learning from the programme was "working as a team and how to set goals for the future. And a change of attitude, in a good way".

"I've set goals for my release: to stay fit and healthy, work and plan ahead. And to take one step at a time."

Programme founder Sir Graham Lowe who was unable to attend the men's graduation sent them a video message, telling them they were part of team Lowie.

"You're sitting in the changing room with many great players."

He encouraged them to keep going, and to plan for the future by "kicking for the seagulls", a reference to the rugby league legend's coaching technique and thinking outside the square.

The Kick for the Seagulls programme is scheduled to run again at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison on August 5.

"Kick to the seagulls" is a phrase coined by legendary Aussie league coach Jack Gibson.

It refers to the idea of players kicking to the wide open spaces, easily identified by discovering where seagulls have no fear to tread.