

Winter Art Deco is perhaps not as famous as its summer counterpart, but the event still draws a crowd from across New Zealand.

Described as the "sophisticated and stylish" festival, it gives dress-up fans the opportunity to put on their winter get up.

Furs, rather than flapper dresses, tend to be the way to go.

Festival Director Glen Pickering said the weekend had gone wonderfully.

"The weather played its part and everyone has been having a fabulous time."

He said all the events had gone really, well, but listening to the New Zealand Defence Force Jazz Orchestra play before the Fashion Flaunt on Saturday was one particular highlight.

"All the events have just gone really, really, really well."

He said he did not have the exact number of people who had attended the festival, but said it was similar to previous years, meaning 1000-plus.

"We love that people come out from all over the country and the world to be part of it."

"The appeal of Winter Deco is obviously winter fashion, and the types of events which lend themselves to be more indoors.

"There's lots of dinners and there's dances.

"The people who get involved in it as well, they are the people who love getting dressed up and putting on their furs and taking part in it."

Events include the opening soiree, held in one of Napier's classic Art Deco buildings, the home of the former Daily Telegraph newspaper.

This year a new event, the Dazzle Ball, was held on Friday night, with music by the New Zealand Defence Force Jazz Orchestra.

People had the opportunity to have high tea with a suffragette Mangapapa on both Saturday and Sunday, and the festival closed with Farewell Cocktails at the Masonic Hotel on Sunday evening.