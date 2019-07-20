Police and Unison were called after a snapped power pole caused a major power outage in Napier.

A police spokesperson said a ute had crashed into the power pole on Niven St at 10.56am on Saturday, but there were no injuries. Police are investigating the crash.

It resulted in a lengthy power outage, disrupting local businesses, a squash competition and an indoor bowls competition.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said the outage affected 270 customers, most of which had power back on within an hour.

However, there were 27 unlucky customers who had to tolerate a more prolonged wait until their power finally flicked back on close to 7pm on Saturday.

Unison thanked customers for their patience while contractors worked to reconnect the power.