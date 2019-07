Investigations are underway after a Napier home was badly damaged by a fire on Friday night.

A New Zealand Fire communications spokesperson said the fire was "well involved" when firefighters arrived at the scene on Venables Ave.

No one was in the house at the time with all occupants accounted for and uninjured.

Three appliances from Napier attended the blaze and had it extinguished by 7.50pm.

The spokesperson said the house had received "significant damage" from the fire.