Dannevirke drivers continue to flout the law when it comes to drink-driving.

Nathan Michael Walsh, 20, came close to losing his job after being charged with driving with a breath-alcohol level of 528 micrograms per litre of breath, Dannevirke District Court was told.

As an apprentice glazier, Walsh needed his licence for work, but he would be able to continue to work without it.

Judge Jim Large told Walsh he had made a bad decision to drive after he had been drinking.

Advertisement

"A lot of people do make that decision and end up killing or injuring others."

Walsh was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Also appearing was Judah James Saxton Kennedy, 18.

At an earlier court appearance, Kennedy had been instructed to undergo a defensive driving course, but he had failed to do so.

Judge Large told Kennedy by not undertaking the defensive driving course he was not helping himself.

"You may not have known that being under 20 years you are not allowed to drive with alcohol in your system, but ignorance of the law is no excuse."

Kennedy was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Matene McDonald Harrison, 41, was charged with driving with a breath-alcohol level of 791 in Dannevirke on June 29 and driving while disqualified. He has two previous convictions for both.

Judge Large told Harrison he was looking at a serious loss of his liberty.

Counsel Nicola Graham told the court if Harrison went into custody he would lose his home.

"He understands that prison is almost inevitable, but would request time to sort out his affairs."

Judge Large said on December 16 he granted Harrison bail on the condition he did not drive after drinking alcohol.

"You clearly breached your bail conditions. I wouldn't make that same mistake again," Judge Large told Harrison.

He said he reluctantly granted Harrison bail with the condition that he not drive at all. He was remanded to reappear on August 5.

A man facing a charge of conversion of a motorcycle was given the opportunity to undertake restorative justice. He was one of three involved in the incident.

At an earlier court appearance Brayden Troy Wallace was told his case looked to be a good one for restorative justice.

He was told it was a chance to talk to the victims, to put things right and to apologise.

He agreed to undertake restorative justice, but last week Judge Large was told it didn't take place.

Counsel Graham said the victims weren't keen on restorative justice.

She said Wallace had in the past appeared in Youth Court and been sentenced to supervision under which he had done well.

"But once the supervision order ended he started to hang out with the wrong people."

She said he had not offended since March 6.

Judge Large said Wallace would benefit from supervision as it would provide pro-social support and help him with general living skills, such as budgeting, work and life choices.

He was sentenced to nine months supervision and ordered to complete any counselling and programmes recommended by the Probation Service.

Judge Large told Wallace if he breached his supervision he would have to return to court.

He was ordered to pay a third of $1126.56 reparation ordered for the motorcycle which amounted to $375.52.