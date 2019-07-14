

Increasing strong winds is playing havoc on Hawke's Bay roads as a campervan rolled on SH5 leaving one lane of traffic blocked.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.15am on Sunday near Te Haroto on SH5 where a campervan rolled blocking the south bond lane.

The occupants of the vehicle all managed to get out of the campervan with no injuries.

The campervan was still blocking the road as of midday as high winds was delaying towing services from reaching the scene of the crash.

The road remains open but down to one lane around the scene of the crash.

Drivers are asked to drive safe and to drive to the conditions.

MetService meteorologist Hannah Moes said that Hawke's Bay will be experiencing high winds for most of the region until later this evening.

"We currently have a strong wind warning in place in Hawke's Bay with speeds of over 100km/h recorded in the ranges and speeds of around 70km/h recorded in both Napier and Hastings," Moes said.

Although the wind is expected to die down, low pressure systems are expected to make their way over the region.

"The low systems will mean a bit of cloud cover over the next few days with periods of showers expected on and off."