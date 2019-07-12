The Hawke's Bay Power Consumers' Trust (HBPCT) is giving its full support to EECA's home insulation project, having already contributed $400,000 per year to insulating homes in the Hawke's Bay region for nearly a decade now.

Trust chairwoman Diana Kirton says the Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority (EECA) has announced a nationwide $40m funding package to ensure all homeowners in high deprivation areas can access funding to meet the insulation needs of their homes.

As of July 1, EECA began providing 67 per cent of the funding required by each home.

Trustees recently met Andrew Caseley, chief executive of the EECA, who advised that the Government had increased its funding allocation for home insulation and heating.

From July 1, 2019, the total funding went to $40m in year one.

It will increase to $45m in the second and third years. This funding is targeted at low income, owner-occupied houses in deprivation 8, 9 and 10 areas.

More than 4000 homes have benefited from the trust's contribution in the past and according to EECA, there are approximately 4457 eligible homes to be insulated under the new criteria, Kirton said.

"We welcome the increase in government funding over the next 3 years and wish to ensure that Hawke's Bay maximises this opportunity. The trust is working with all local funders in order to align their programmes and achieve the best outcome.

"Apart from the obvious health benefits of a warm house, this initiative supports consumers to better manage their energy use and consumption."

EECA has been through a rigorous programme in selecting service providers to run the programme, selecting Smart Energy Services for the Hawke's Bay area.

"The trust has a long-standing relationship with Smart Energy Services," said Kirton.

"We have developed a strong level of trust and accountability over the years and look forward to continuing this into the future".