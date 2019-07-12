Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Worldwide flashmob event fundraiser

Celebrating Kate Bush's iconic Wuthering Heights song and dance.

Assemble today at 12.30, wear red shoes to dance in and come to the Soundshell in Napier and be part of this world-wide event!

Soundshell Marine Parade, Napier: Today, 1pm Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/310851833200312/

2. Screenies Session 12: The Magical World of Margaret Mahy

Five animated short films based on the best-selling children's books by internationally acclaimed NZ author, Margaret Mahy.

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Today, 11am – 11.50am Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/session-12-the-magical-world-of-margaret-mahy/napier

3. Concert

Opera Classics featuring singers from the National Singing School. The programme will be convened by: Dianne Abraham who is a well-known singer herself and vocal teacher. St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King St South, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/concert/hastings

4. Good Vibes

Presented by Mai FM and Pato Entertainment, the Good Vibes Winter Tour will feature some of Aotearoa's most-loved acts, including Katchafire, L.A.B, Tomorrow People and 1814 alongside international acts Josh Wawa, LaTasha Lee, and local rising star, Lion Rezz. Youth sensation, General Fiyah and international reggae stars, Paua, will perform at Napier as special guests. Pettigrew Green Arena, 480 Gloucester St, Napier: Today, 7pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/good-vibes/napier

5. Queens of Soul - A night with Margot Pierard

Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Aretha Franklin - voices that shook the world and moved the masses, are coming to the stage at the Urban Winery, embodied by none other than Margot Pierard. Joined by a stellar band: Dayle Jellyman, Caleb Robinson, Anton Wuts and Tom Pierard, this is a night to be remembered. The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 8pm-10pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/queens-of-soul/napier

6. Napier Sunday Market

The biggest market in Hawkes Bay! Well over 60 stalls to explore and featuring live music and buskers. Great range of fresh fruit when in season. Well worth a visit!

Marine Parade Domain, Marine Parade, Napier: Tomorrow, 8am-1pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-sunday-market/napier

7. Taradale Sunday Market

Look for our Flags on Gloucester St. Napier's only, weekly, indoor market. Full of quality, handmade items. The perfect place to find gifts that have meaning. Free off-street parking. Easy access. All welcome. Barista coffee and hot meals available.

Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/taradale-sunday-market8/napier

8. Truffle Hunt

You can take part in an exciting and unusual event in Hawkes Bay. An outing in the country searching for the elusive truffle. These exclusive hunts are a must do for foodies. Numbers are strictly limited so book now to truly experience one of the world's most exclusive food journeys.

Sacremonte Truffle, Omarunui Rd, Napier: Today, 9am – 11am Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/truffle-hunt/napier