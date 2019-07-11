Hawke's Bay Tourism has named Hamish Saxton as its new general manager.

His appointment follows the departure of Annie Dundas, who resigned after eight years to head up Tourism for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa Limited based in Auckland.

Hawke's Bay Tourism Board chairman George Hickton said Saxton's appointment comes after an in-depth search and interview process.

"Hamish has a strong tourism background and more specifically has extensive experience in managing a regional tourism entity."

He has been acting in a caretaker capacity for the organisation for the past three months following the departure of Dundas.

"We look forward to Hamish's contribution to this dynamic region as we continue to grow and develop tourism's economic impact. Hamish will complete his current projects and be permanently established in the role by mid-August."