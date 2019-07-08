Local councils across New Zealand have agreed to lobby the Government to provide funds for social housing.

The proposal came from Napier City Council, with 96 per cent of local councils supporting it at the Local Government New Zealand conference.

Councillor Maxine Boag, who moved the remit, said it was a "win-win" situation, as councils have the housing stock and central government have the funds.

"On one hand, we have a Government who is keen to meet the increasing demand for social housing, and on the other hand, councils who are already providing social housing but are struggling to upgrade and grow their housing stock."

"If they can help us financially, we can upgrade and grow our social housing which will help them meet their goals."

Councils are the second largest provider of social housing in New Zealand after Housing New Zealand, owing a combined 12,800 social housing units.

"Most of our council flats are old and tired, having been built with financial help from the Government in the 1960s and 1980s."

"They are in need of refurbishment; and to meet the need, particularly for pensioners when our ageing population is rapidly increasing, will take a considerable capital investment."

"Many pensioners these days can't afford market rentals but may not be eligible for state houses, so our subsidised council rentals may be all they can afford."

Boag said she was happy the remit passed with such strong support, as it gave LGNZ a strong mandate when it meets with central government to discuss the matter.