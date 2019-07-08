As July and the school holidays start Tararua libraries are providing reading challenges for children and adults to help pass the time on cold winter days.

Back after a popular trial last year is the Winter Adult Reading Challenge comprising nine options designed to take the readers out of their normal reading habits, both in the choice of media and what they do with it.

Readers are challenged to read a book of short stories, download an item from Epuapuka or Pressreader, read the first book in a series, borrow a magazine, watch a movie then read the book or vice-versa, listen to a TED talk on Youtube, read a biography, read a book recommended by someone, and read an award-winning book.

With the completion of a task participants are asked to tell their library so they can be entered in the weekly draw for a $20 New World Voucher and a coffee voucher.

Complete five of the nine challenges and you go into the grand prize of a $150 voucher from Pahiatua Black Stump Cafe, a cinema experience for two at Pahiatua's Regent Theatre and a winter pamper hamper.

The Adult Reading Challenge began on July 1 and concludes September 7.

The children's holiday challenge has been revamped. The children complete STEAM-based challenges (Science/Technology/Engineering/Art/Math) rather than just reading and reviewing books.

There are seven challenges ranging from reading a book cover to cover to designing your own cover, reading a non-fiction book to reading with a buddy, telling your teacher three facts you learnt from a book to booking a librarian visit.

There are 12 schools participating across the Tararua - Pongaroa, Norsewood and Districts, Dannevirke South, Huia Range, Totara College, Pahiatua, St Anthony's, Ballance, Woodville, Papatawa, Kumeroa and Alfredton.

Those children not participating through a school can still register and take part at their local community library.

Head Librarian Nikki Price says the programme has received some sponsorship.

Completing the seven challenges earns a free Hell Pizza and a certificate while the grand prize winners could win an Android tablet or a bundle of books.

The STEAM Challenge runs from July 8 to August 30.

Drop into one of the four Tararua libraries and register for either challenge.