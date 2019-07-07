Unichem Stortford Lodge has struck Lotto luck once again, with another winning ticket sold in store.

The store sold one of the six winning second division tickets from Saturday night's live Lotto draw.

Saturday's lucky winner will get a $44,656 boost to their bank account.

The Unichem store is the luckiest Lotto store in the country selling the most first division tickets with 49.

This year alone it has sold three winning first division tickets including a $11 million Powerball ticket win back in March.