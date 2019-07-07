It was a quiet start to the first of the coffee meetings run by Dannevirke Community Board during July.

The coffee meetings were first held in June last year and proved to be popular with Dannevirke residents who raised issues such as the speed of traffic as it approached the town from the south and the lack of short-term parking in High St.

The coffee meetings are a chance for members of the community to give feedback to board members and to air any concerns they might have.

The meeting was attended by board chairman Ross MacDonald, deputy chairman Pat Walshe and members Terry Hynes and Kim Spooner.

Two issues raised on Tuesday concerned moss-covered footpaths and untidy trees at Dannevirke Domain.

On this occasion board members advised residents to contact Tararua District Council to lodge their of concerns and these would be followed up by council staff.

It's a relaxed, informal gathering.

Apart from airing any concerns about the town, the meetings enable people to get to know their board members, although they could change following the local body elections in October.

The coffee meetings are being held at The Vault, in a side room, every Tuesday this month, starting at 10.30am.