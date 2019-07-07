A seminar for owners of small businesses held for the first time last year was so successful it is to be held again.

Termed a Financial Bootcamp for Small Business, the seminar is to be held on Wednesday at the Tararua Business Network, Denmark St, Dannevirke.

This free workshop is being conducted by Naylor Lawrence and Associates and aims to help small businesses get financially fit in 2019.

Lynn Hunt, who manages the Dannevirke office of Naylor Lawrence and Associates on a day-to-day basis, and company director Linda Gray will be presenting the workshop.

"Last year we were approached by the Tararua Business Hub and asked if we were interested in running a workshop for small businesses.

"We said we were and were told to submit a price and the hub would make it happen. But we saw this as a chance of giving back the community and said we would run it for free," said Hunt.

"We had really positive feedback from that seminar so we have decided to run it again."

Hunt says Naylor Lawrence and Associates specialises in using Xero accounting software, as well as other programs, and the workshop will include a session on Xero.

"This is a great tool for small businesses and means they can do a lot of their accounting themselves, rather than being presented with a lot of meaningless numbers by an accountant.

"Small businesses can do so much for themselves and it is better for owners to be more invested in their business. We encourage small and medium business owners to be hands-on."

The workshop will cover basic record keeping.

"We will show business owners how to go about record keeping, showing them what to keep and what not to keep."

It will also deal with understanding what's going on in a business and what to look for and will also cover tax-deductible expenses and what has to be done at the end of the year.

The presentation will take about an hour and will be followed by a question session.

Hunt says already 20 people have signed up for the workshop and says anyone wishing to take part should register as soon as possible.

The Financial Bootcamp will start at 5.30pm and run until 7pm.