Hawke's Bay has the second-highest rates of gonorrhoea and third highest rates of chlamydia in the country.

New figures released by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) show the region had 153 gonorrhoea cases per 100,000 people and 915 cases of chlamydia.

The region fared better when it came to syphilis, ranked 11th in NZ per 100,000 of the population.

However, in a March 2019 Hawke's Bay District Health Board report the DHB advised all primary care providers of a rise in the number of syphilis cases being reported in Hawke's Bay and throughout New Zealand.

Advertisement

This rise saw New Zealand fall in line with international trends.

In New Zealand chlamydia is not classified as a notifiable disease but is the most commonly reported STI, although the rates have remained stable since 2013.

Unlike syphilis and gonorrhoea, it was more widely reported by females although that was probably due to lower rates of testing in men, ESR public health physician Jill Sherwood said.

It was most common in women aged 15 to 29 with the highest rates among Māori and Pacific Islanders.

Auckland University's School of Population Health reasearch fellow Dr Peter Saxton said that while rising syphilis rate had been a problem for some years, it was a concern to see gonorrhoea rates rise 50 per cent in two years.

It was also the first time there had been data on rates involving men who had sex with men, he said.

Of all the gonorrhoea cases where information was available, 34 per cent were among men who had sex with men despite the fact that group only comprised about 2 per cent of the population, he said.

"That's really alarming. That a third is among gay and bisexual men really is a shock," he said.

"The chickens are coming home to roost after a number of years of lack of strategic direction and underinvestment in sexual health programmes."

Saxton said more funding was needed to make services more available to all groups, in all areas; for education programmes; to hire more sexual health specialists; and to train GPs in how to identify and comprehensively care for the rainbow community in a non-judgmental way.