In terms of scheduling a show about health issues the timing could not be more appropriate.

For these are the days of drawing patterns on the car roof ... through the pretty little sheen of ice upon it.

And discovering (usually around 4am) that you also lose heat out of your feet as well as your head.

Stumbling about in sub-zero temperatures looking for a pair of socks is not an ideal pursuit.

Although of course it is one of winter's pursuits.

And we are in the grip of that most inclement slice of the calendar ... my joints are telling me that.

So scheduling a new locally made series featuring four doctors who discuss what's real and what's not in the wide world of medicine to kick off in the second week of July is perfect.

Especially as part of the prescriptive visual medicines which will emerge from the suitably titled The Checkup concern flu vaccines.

Whether they work or whether they can actually make you feel worse.

There are two sides to this one question alone so the take by the quartet of docs will be interesting.

I guess it is like many things in life, and medicine across the board for that matter.

It comes down to making a personal decision.

Because hey, what might work for one human body may kick back at another one.

Yep, decisions.

Like deciding whether or not to take the woolly vest rather than the woolly jacket ... a decision too often made without checking out the forecast.

I have fallen into the trap of "why didn't I grab the jacket?" several times having glanced into the winter sunlight and deternmined that the sun would keep much of the chill at bay.

Then just before the clocks strike noon the clouds of the southwest build up, gang up and roll into town.

Goodbye sunshine. Goodbye three or four vital degrees of Celcius.

This is how you get to learn about remedies, and in my case the remedy for ensuring the mass which I'm made of stays warm to avoid winter invaders is that one must listen to the weather forecast before one ventures out to the ice flow you call a car.

And dress accordingly.

Health is a bit like weather in that it is a popular part of conversation at this time of the year.

People will lament how a workmate decided to arrive at the coal face in possession of a sniffling, sneezing dose of something ... and how three days later someone else emerged with the same complaint.

And what's best to treat a sore throat or siezing joints.

Then muse over what the weather is lkikely to throw up next week, and how they'll never moan about it being too hot in mid-January ever again.

Wonder if the docs will chat about the weather?

Certainly when the flu jab thing comes up.

And Dr Bailey, Dr Kannangara, Dr Shalley and Dr Lyndon will also delve into things like health-assisting fruits and other foodstuffs, like tumeric and fish oil, which many people swear by as part of their preventitive medicine line-up.

The food thing is also investigated on the allergy front.

The doctors call on other doctors and consultants and health and science folk to get a full picture of what's out there, and what it does, or does not do.

And they are happy to take part in a few little experiments along the way.

They pretty well cover the whole health field, and it's a big field of course.

There are also discussions on everything, including the tough issues like cancer, dementia and anxiety.

Oh yes, and they also look into the pros and cons of that thing called vaping.

As well as how many people (in this techno age) often seek medical advice and direction aboard online sites ... and there are plenty of them.

So lots of bases covered and if you care to check out the checkup then your first appointment is tonight on TV1.

The Checkup, TV1 at 8pm tonight: The landscape of health as viewed by four doctors, who all have many keep-well avenues to explore as well as plenty of questions to ask, listen to and of course answer.

They will likely put some long-standing health theories to rest, and yep, there are some colourful ones out there.

ON THE BOX

How Not to Get Cancer, TV1 at 8.30pm Tuesday: Now there's an ambitious title, one I'm sure the four docs from Monday night would have something to say about.

Must be think about health week for TV1 as on Thursday, in the same time slot the drama Doctor Doctor screens, although TV2 sort of steps in with Shortland Street although the medical componentry of that is now rather pale.

Netball World Cup New Zealand vs Malawi, Prime live from 7.30pm Friday: There are world cups everywhere and the UK secured the hosting rights to a couple of them.

The cricket has been batting away and here we have the opening court battle of the netball global trophy, which in the 14 years it has been staged the Kiwis have picked up for times.

The Aussies are the big danger and accordingly are ranked at No 1 on the 15-team list, with the Silver Ferns nestled into fourth behind England and Jamaica.

While Sky Sport picks up the majority Prime will screen daily highlights wraps throughout the tournament.