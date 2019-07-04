At the BP NZ Independent Dealer Conference staged in Fiji last month Hawke's Bay businessman Rod Earnshaw found himself put into a bit of a spot.

For he is the chairman of the independent dealers group, which has 98 dealers from all over the country on the books.

So when it came to announcing the award for "BP Dealer of the Year" he of course stepped up, with the trophy, and the announcement notes.

Which was when he saw his BP Greenmeadows service station, which he took on and carried out a major revamp of two years ago, had taken the big prize.

"So it ended up that I had to give myself the prize," Earnshaw said with a laugh, before adding that that situation was flagged.

"No, I whistled up a couple of the senior staff and gave them the trophy."

Which, he added, was the most fitting way to have done it anyway as they, the front-line crew, had effectively sparked the top marks for the station.

"Been in the industry since 1983 and never won anything before," Earnshaw said.

"So this was really exciting."

Earnshaw operates eight independent BP stations across the lower North Island and said he, and his crews, had always worked to maintain good standards because providing good service in such a front-line public industry was up at the top of the list.

He said after the old Gloucester St station closed he took it on after securing a long-term lease which meant he could completely revamp it.

When it came to taking on staff he said he was "lucky" because the crew he got were right on the mark.

All the stations across the country are audited several times a year — the auditors calling by anonymously as customers.

"Mystery shoppers," Earnshaw said with a smile.

They check out customer service, cleanliness in the shop area and toilet and washing facilities, staff friendliness and overall attention to service.

The stations also undergo an annual audit from a BP business representative.

The award had been a great thrill for everyone at the station, Earnshaw said, and they were justifiably proud of being No 1 in the land.

And next year?

"Oh yeah, we'll try to do the double."