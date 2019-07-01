Motorists travelling on SH2 north can expect delays as contractors repair roadside slips around around Sandy Creek near Tutira.

A major slip in May 2011 followed a series of similar dropouts over the years. More slips happened last winter.



Temporary speed restrictions are in place and traffic lights control flow at times, adding up to five minutes to journey times.

Motorists can also expect delays on the highway in the Morere area where drain maintenance work is under way and ant the surface is repaired around Thorpes Bridge on the Kiwi Valley Rd.

Temporary speed restrictions are also in place and stop-go signalling operating.

Similar traffic slowing measures have also been put in place at sites between Otane and Waipukurau where seal widening is under way.

On SH5 between Napier and Taupo contractors are water blasting the road surface between Tarawera and Te Pohue and some slight delays can be expected.

Crews are also doing surface repair work on SH50 between Ashley Clinton and SH2, where speed restrictions are also in place.

Travel times are unlikely to be greatly affected by the shoulder and centre work along the Expressway between Prebensen Drive and the Longlands roundabout, but a New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson asked motorists to stick to the speed restrictions.