Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. F.A.W.C! It's all Black & White!

Mission Estate Winery are styling the perfect affair in black and white, including the menu which will showcase black and white ingredients. Guests are also encouraged to meet the theme and will be greeted with a black and white cocktail on arrival, then seated for a five-course dinner styled completely in black and white and including a selection of wines with dinner.

Other F.A.W.C! events include The Disco Dinner at the Old Church. Tickets for all events can be found at www.fawc.co.nz, both events are today.

2. The Colliers International Grape Debate Hawke's Bay

The Saturday night charity event which is now in its fifth year is more popular than ever. A twist for this year's moot "Is it the product or the pitch?" It's marketing v the makers adjudicated by TV comedian Jeremy Corbett, with all proceeds going to The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter.

Where: Te Awa Winery, 2375 State Highway 50, Hastings, Hawke's Bay, 6pm–11.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 0800 BUY TIX (289 849) or on Eventfinda.

3. Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products. There is nothing like buying fruit and vegetables, freshly baked breads, meats, cheeses, preserves and sweet treats direct from the source.

Where: Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Sunday 8.30am-12.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/hawkes-bay-farmers-market/hastings

4. 5Rhythms Workshop Series 2019

5Rhythms is a dynamic movement practice, created by Gabrielle Roth and practised around the world as a vehicle to enhance health and vitality and bring about real and lasting changes. It is an embodiment practice that ignites creativity, connection, and community.

Where: Taruna College, 33 Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North on Saturday.

For more information go to www.5rhythmswellington.co.nz



5. The Ossian Street Vintage Market

The Ossian Street Market is a vintage and collectables market that runs the last Sunday of every month.

Always a treasure trove, including vintage clothing, vinyl records, jewellery, secondhand furniture and accessories. We are located in the carpark opposite FG Smiths and Aroha & Friends.

Where: 9b Ossian St, Ahuriri. Sunday from 8am-1pm.

6. O Sing Joyfully! (Wairoa)

The choir of Napier's Waiapu Cathedral will travel to Wairoa to sing in St Paul's Anglican Church at the morning service and then perform a concert that afternoon. This is the first time the choir has visited Wairoa and the group is excited to be supporting the church's Patronal Festival.

Where: 50 Lucknow St, Wairoa, Hawke's Bay.

More information can be found at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/o-sing-joyfully/hawkes-bay-gisborne.

7. Napier Music Academy - Mid Year Showcase

Join for an afternoon of music provided by the talented students from Napier Music Academy. See a mixture of solo artists on piano, vocals, drums and guitar, and bands of all ages.

Where: Paisley Stage, 17 Carlyle St, Napier, Hawke's Bay, 2pm.