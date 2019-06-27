

The Manawatū-Tararua highway project has reached a major milestone with the release of the Panel of Commissioners' recommendation report on the road designation.

The report was issued on behalf of Palmerston North City, Tararua District and Manawatū District Council.

The panel recommended the project should proceed, subject to conditions.

The NZ Transport Agency has considered the panel's recommendations and has by and large accepted all the proposed conditions.

In particular, the panel agreed with its proposal to include a sealed shared path for pedestrians and cyclists that is separated from the carriageway, and a $1 million fund to create additional recreational paths that connect to the project.

NZTA said there was good progress with planning its enabling works. These works are required before the main construction of the new road can begin. Essentially, this work is about giving good access to the proposed transport corridor.

NZTA is working closely with Horizons Regional Council and aims to lodge the first round of applications for regional consents for these works in the next month or so.

NZTA will be working with landowners, iwi and councils as it progresses the design of the enabling works which it expects to get under way in the summer.