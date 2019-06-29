

A Hastings nail technician's talents have taken her to the other side of the world in what is equivalent to the nail Olympics.

Owner for Frenchy's nails in Hastings Jerilee Fair entered Nailympia Australasia in 2017 - a worldwide platform for top-level nail competitors and came first place for reality nails, that was only the beginning.

Last year Fair also made one of the top twelve competitors for online magazine Next Top Nails Artist (NTNA), but missed out on making it to the top three.

"The Top 12 was still a massive accomplishment and as a competitor I was invited to go to Orlando (USA) for the final anyway - there was also a tiny chance I could have been voted people's choice, I wasn't," she said.

"Since I was travelling so far I decided to enter a couple of categories in Nailympia, a nail competition league held in a few countries round the world."

Although her confidence was knocked after losing out in the NTNA, coming 1st place in division 3 of "Runway Nails" and 1st in division 3 of "reality nail art", Fair said she was certainly proud of her achievements.

Hastings nail artist Jerilee Fair has won at Nailympia in USA. "It's like walking through the wardrobe in Narnia you have no idea there's this vast nail art world out there." Video Warren Buckland.

"My thoughts were I would prove to myself I can do it after the confidence knock of not placing as high as I'd have liked to in NTNA.

It's a feat to place in Nailympia because I now compete in division three, which is also called veterans or masters, basically meaning you're up against other techs who have won in the past."

Fair described being among the industry greats as "humbling" and said it was similar to being at the nail Oscars.

"NTNA host a social event for networking as a part of the final and a lot of time it felt unreal to be in the same room, I'd only ever followed most the guests on social media. It would be like having your name of the door at the Oscars, I was definitely star-struck."

Although she's back in New Zealand, the shine hasn't worn off for the nail technician, who is preparing for her next big event.

"This July is the NZ Hair and Beauty expo, it's held every two years in Auckland and it's also where the NZ nail competition is held. Although I won't be entering this year (and I'm already experiencing regret on that one), I will actually be in a more active position and helping out during the competition with my fellow competitor and friend Amanda Vivers who is up for nail tech of the year."