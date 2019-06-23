Cellos, clarinets and even a recorder were all brought out to play at the regional finals of the NZCT Chamber Music Contest, held at MTG in Napier on Saturday.

The contest is an opportunity for secondary school students to gain experience performing in chamber music competitions.

Hawke's Bay's District Co-ordinator Rhondda Poon said it was great students had the opportunity to perform as high school level chamber music competitions are not common.

"It's the only one of it's type in Australasia at least, possibly in the world."

"It's a really important contest every year."

The group which took out the regional finals on the day was Wellington based quartet Sixteen Strings, made up of Toloa Faraimo and Shanita Sungsuwan on the violin, Peter Gjelsten on the viola and Emma Ravens on the cello.

The group representing Hawke's Bay was CCP Trio from Lindisfarne College made up of Luke Devane , James Ashby and Quinn Le Lievre .

Poon says students of all levels are encouraged to participate in the district competition, right from children in year 9 to more experienced senior students.

The regional and national finalists tend to be highly skilled musicians.

"It's always really exciting to see those really experienced, musical kids do extremely well."

Chamber music is a style of music in which small groups perform typically in front of smaller audiences and is not restricted to just classical music.

The National Finals will be held on August 2-3 in Auckland.

The largest group in the competition was Wellington based Virtuoso Strings Octet, with five violinist and three viola players. Photo / Paul Taylor

76 Ants, a guitar group from Gisborne Girls' High School. Photo / Paul Taylor

Audience members recording the performances. Photo / Paul Taylor

CCP Trio members James Ashby playing cello and Quinn Le Lievre playing piano during their performance. Photo / Paul Taylor