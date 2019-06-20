Horticultural identity Jerf van Beek will contest the Ngaruroro Ward seat in this year's Hawke's Bay Regional Council elections.

Van Beek is a Twyford cherry grower and said he had been in a lead role in the development of the Recognised Season Employment (RSE) Scheme that brings in foreign workers to assist with the harvest of the region's fruit.

He was also a member of the regional council's TANK stakeholder group which was initiated to better manage the region's water catchments.

"I've got a strongly held belief that our community will only thrive if we get to the point that our rivers and streams are healthy again," Van Beek said.

"The climate and the ability to grow the best produce in the world on the most fertile soils in the world must translate itself into the best community into the world."

Councillor Peter Beaven, who held the seat for two terms, said he backed Van Beek's campaign.

"Jerf has already demonstrated leadership and understanding of the many issues the community faces around water and land management."

Van Beek moved to Hawke's Bay in 1983 from the Netherlands, where he was raised on a mixed cropping farm that ran alongside a major river.

"I was a backpacker that came to the Bay to work in the orchards and I enjoyed it so much I saved up and bought our first orchard in Twyford in 1989.

"My experience has broadened during the TANK stakeholder engagement process. We learned so much about the needs and but also the opportunities that present themselves as a community that would have never been possible even 10 years ago.

Since 2006 Van Beek has been Horticulture New Zealand's National Co-ordinator of seasonal labour.