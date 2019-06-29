

A small lodge in the Morere bush has found itself receiving a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award for the third year in a row.

Co-owner of Morere Lodge & Holiday Park Julie Redman said that everyone was ecstatic with getting the award for the third year in a row.

"We are delighted and very grateful to all of the guests who have made it possible to receive this award for the last three years."

The lodge was also awarded a Trip Advisor Green Leader Gold award for their work in becoming more environmentally sustainable by using solar power, composting and reusing and recycling.

Since 2011 the Certificate of Excellence award has honoured hospitality businesses that deliver consistently great service across the world.

The award is only presented to approximately 10 per cent of total businesses on TripAdvisor that have consistently achieved great reviews over the past year.

Redman and her husband Poul Wendelboe Madsen bought Morere Lodge at the end of November 2015, their sons returned from buying and establishing a successful hospitality business in Indonesia. They decided as a family that the time had come to leave Auckland and take up a new challenge together.

"We could not have done it without their vision and drive," Redman said.

"When we were considering options we came across Morere Lodge and fell in love both with the 30 acres here in Morere and with this amazing part of the country, it has it all here, mountains, rivers, white and black sand beaches, bush and forest as well as rolling pastures, amazing produce and so much more."

She says all they want is to give people a classic kiwi holiday experience.

"We want guests and customers to feel truly welcome and to leave feeling that they have a comfortable and unique experience of a classic New Zealand country holiday."

TripAdvisor's vice president of brand Neela Pal said that the awards are a way to recognise those businesses that are thriving on customer service and hospitality.

"This recognition allows us to publicly recognise businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travellers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay and explore."

Recipients of the award include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.