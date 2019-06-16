A 34-year-old man has been arrested following a police pursuit through Napier in the early hours of Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said he has been arrested for failing to stop, reckless driving and driving while disqualified.

She said police attempted to pull the car over on Geddis Road in Napier at 12.50am, before it fled, heading down Riverbend Road towards Willowpark Ave.

Three minutes in to the pursuit the car was spiked, and it eventually stopped on Kennedy Road, with the car rolling into a ditch.

One person fled the car on foot, and was arrested at 1.20am.

He is due to appear in Hastings District Court today.