Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band is calling for all former members and supporters to register for its 50th reunion.

The reunion will be held on September 13 and 14, beginning with a meet and greet on the Friday night at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club when there will be registrations, dinner and entertainment.

Saturday's celebration will begin with registrations and a street march from the Little Theatre in Ward St at 10.30am.

Lunch will be served at the Little Theatre following the street march.

Photographs will be taken following the lunch.

Advertisement

In the evening the Little Theatre will again be the venue for dinner where there will be speeches and entertainment.

Those wanting to take part in the celebrations will need to contact band secretary Glennis McDonald by August 16.