Hastings District Council has apologised to mana whenua over the way it handled the Craggy Range track resource consent process.

During hearings held at council to gain consent to remove the track, council's principal advisor for relationships, responsiveness and heritage James Graham said he wanted to apologise on behalf of the council.

"The Hastings District Council apologises to the community for the community for the Council's incorrect processing of the resource consent to allow for the track to be developed."

"Specifically, I stand here today representing council, and I apologise to mana whenua in that the appropriate marae and hapu were not consulted, not engaged."

He said had the correct resource consent application been followed, the expense, time, commitment, energy and resource could have been avoided.

He said the experience had taught council a lot about engaging with mana whenua, but council was saddened it took such a poor decision to learn those lessons.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to something that is at times perceived as trivial, and that is just sitting down, having a cuppa and talking with mana whenua, hapu, marae, kaumatua and or whanau."

He said appointing tangata whenua representatives to council's standing committees was an example of what council is doing to try and improve its relationship with tangata whenua.

Commissioner Rau Kirikiri acknowledged the apology, but questioned the robustness of council's processes which allowed the track to be built.

In response Graham said he hoped the track was the last big mistake made by council in terms of engagement with mana whenua.

Hearings are being held over Tuesday and Wednesday for the council to gain resource consent to remove the lower portion of the track.

The upper section has already been remediated.

Prior to the track being built in 2017, Craggy Range Winery sought a non-complying resource consent to be used as a walking track, bundled with the resource consent needed for the earthworks.

Consent was granted on October 16, 2017 and the majority of the track completed by early December 2017.

Council's lawyer Laura Bielby said concerns were raised by iwi and the wider community before it was completed and work was put on hold.

She said the track was never completed or officially opened but was accessed by the public during the summers of 2017 and 2018.

The upper section of the track was remediated in November 2018 after it was found to be a hazard.

Proposed remediation work includes covering the track with recovered side cast soil and additional material, sowing rye grass seed where required and using coconut matting over exposed earthworks.

This matting is expected to biodegrade in six months.

Independent commissioners Paul Cooney and Rau Kirikiri heard from council on Tuesday morning about their application.

The commissioners will hear from submitters on the issue on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

In written submissions, those supporting the remediation work primarily cited cultural and aesthetic reasons.

Those opposing cited cost and possible further damage through remediation work, as well as the tracks recreational value.

In total 26 submissions were received, 23 in favour, three opposed.