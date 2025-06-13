Hawke's Bay Magpies assistant coach Bryn Evans is now joining the All Blacks' coaching panel. Photo / Getty Images

It was a Black Friday with a difference for Hawke’s Bay Magpies coaching assistant Bryn Evans: he’s been appointed lineout coach for the All Blacks with head coach Scott Robertson.

While the 40-year-old former Magpie, Blues, Hurricanes and Highlanders Super Rugby player and All Black is being congratulated by Hawke’s Bay Rugby, it’s now looking to an early replacement in the coaching crew of Magpies head coach Brock James before the NPC season starts in August.

Evans is also an assistant coach of the Hurricanes in Super Rugby.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell said interviews have been conducted “this past week” and an announcement is expected early next month.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Bryn,” he said. “He has been outstanding for us since he transitioned from player to player/coach and then coach these past three years.’’