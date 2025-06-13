Hawke's Bay Magpies assistant coach Bryn Evans is now joining the All Blacks' coaching panel. Photo / Getty Images
It was a Black Friday with a difference for Hawke’s Bay Magpies coaching assistant Bryn Evans: he’s been appointed lineout coach for the All Blacks with head coach Scott Robertson.
While the 40-year-old former Magpie, Blues, Hurricanes and Highlanders Super Rugby player and All Black is being congratulated byHawke’s Bay Rugby, it’s now looking to an early replacement in the coaching crew of Magpies head coach Brock James before the NPC season starts in August.
The Magpies lineout and set piece play had been among the top in the NPC and improved year to year, with Evans “the driver behind this”, Campbell said.
“Everyone involved with the Magpies, while naturally gutted he is leaving, are all proud of his promotion. We wish him well with this exciting opportunity and know the ABs’ lineout will be in great hands.”’
It’s part of a Hawke’s Bay success story, Evans being born in Hastings and playing 95 times for the Magpies, with 49 appearances in Super Rugby and 196 games for clubs in England and France.
Brother Gareth also played once for the All Blacks, in 2018, and captained the Magpies.
The All Blacks have 13 games this year, from a three-test series against France starting on July 5 to a grand-slam tour in Britain and Ireland in November.
Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.