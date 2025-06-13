A cold and showery start to the weekend in Hawke’s Bay will make way for a sunny Sunday, but temperatures will remain in the mid to low teens throughout the day and in the single digits overnight.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the weather trend from Friday evening is expected to bring cold temperatures and showery weather to the region, with a few spots of heavy falls anticipated as a cool air mass makes its way across the country.

“Pretty cold weather expected with those showers as well.”

She said most places in Hawke’s Bay were in line to get some rain at some point over the weekend, especially on Friday evening and Saturday.

It will be a noticeably cool day on Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid teens, with cloudy skies and Friday evening’s showers continuing into the morning and then pushing inland and towards the Wairoa District, with Makabutlane recommending Saturday sport watchers to bring a warm coat and umbrella.