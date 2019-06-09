Wāiroa will receive $9.1 million from a wider Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) package to address the district's "significant economic and social challenges".

The package will benefit digital connectivity, business expansion, roading, and skills and employment initiatives, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

"The PGF is committed to lifting the productivity of towns like Wairoa that face high unemployment and an ageing population. The investments announced today will bring some relief to the much-needed infrastructure needs that will help this rural community lift its social and economic prospects," Tabuteau said.

$6.5 million will be invested on the Ngati Pāhauwera Horticulture, Forestry, and Land Enhancement project, and $2.2million on the Wāiroa High Productivity Motor Vehicle (HPMV) upgrades.

Advertisement

The Limery, as part of the Wairoa Facility Expansion will receive $355,000, and $60,000 will be spent on Quality Roading and Services (QRS).

It will also connect 11 marae throughout the region to reliable and fast broadband.

"Today's announcements will bring employment and improved social and economic outcomes for people in Wairoa and the wider region, and this is what the PGF is all about.

"Wairoa has been a town that has not only faced significant economic and social challenges, it has often found it difficult to be heard by central government. It is personally pleasing to see the needs of Wairoa being taken seriously by this Government."