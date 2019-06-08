Hawke's Bay is in for a warm winter week, as temperatures rise from last week's cold snap.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said weather around the country would be dominated by northwesterly winds, meaning western parts of the country would be wet, but here in the east it would be mild and mainly dry.

He said both Monday and Tuesday would be fine with a bit of scrappy high cloud.

Monday will bring a high of 17C in Napier and 16C in Hastings, after a mild night with a low of 7C.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, MetService predicting highs of 18C in Napier and 17C in Hastings.

On Wednesday Hawke's Bay can expect a bit of rain, Adams said.

The wind is expected to turn to the south, bringing showers with it, and a high of 18C in Napier, and 17C in Hastings.

He said the rain should clear out early on Thursday, and be replaced with more fine weather with a bit of high cloud.

"Last week was quite a cold one, and this is actually resetting back to how we were back in May really when it was generally a bit warmer."

He said while it was going to be warm in Hawke's Bay for the week, it was important to remember it is still winter, so anyone travelling on the higher, inland roads, such as the Napier-Taupo Road, should watch out for ice.