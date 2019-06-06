A shed fire on Hospital Hill, clearly visible from the Bayview side of Napier, has been contained by firefighters before it spread to the house connecting it.

The house connected to the shed, on Chaucer Rd North, is severely smoked logged. No-one was injured in the blaze.

A fire communications spokesman said firefighters were at the scene at 3.46pm and found the shed well-alight.

Police and fire have set up cordons at the south end of the road at the intersection of Napier Terrace. Photo / Doug Laing

Police and firefighters have set up cordons at the south end of the road at the intersection of Napier Terrace.

