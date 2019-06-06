Dannevirke Community Board is to re-introduce its popular informal coffee meetings next month. This will allow members of the community to voice any concerns they might have.

Holding meet and greet sessions was first proposed last year by board member Kim Spooner who suggested a coffee morning at a local cafe.

Other board members backed the idea and the first was held in June last year and met with a fantastic response, according to Spooner.

At this week's meeting of the board the issue was raised again and the decision made to hold meetings every Tuesday during July at The Vault cafe from 10.30am to 12 noon.

Spooner says the coffee meetings are a great way for board members to get feedback from the community.

"Some people don't want to come along to a community board meeting if they have an issue they want to discuss. And some people don't now who the board members are. These meetings are great way for people to get to know us and to give us their feedback.

"They can talk about any issues they have, whether it's a pothole outside their house that needs repairing or if there are mossy footpaths in their street. They can talk to us about it."

Some of the issues raised at last year's meetings concerned the speed of traffic as it approached the southern end of High St and the lack of short-term parking outside businesses in the main street.