The Clifton Beach access to Cape Kidnappers has been re-opened.

But the public is still being urged to avoid the area due to the "unquantified risk of injury or even death".

The beach was closed after a major landslide on January 23 seriously injured two tourists.

This was followed by a number of additional landslides, including one on February 2 when about 3000 cubic metres of material fell off the cliff about 500m from the original landslide.

Advertisement

The beach re-opened on Wednesday, but warning signs remain in place, and kaitiaki are stationed near Clifton Campground at low tide to warn people to be careful if accessing the beach.

The council said ongoing monitoring of the cliffs was continuing and if there was any danger from further landslide activity the beach may be closed again if public safety is at risk.

A comprehensive Quantitative Risk Analysis is currently being undertaken, anticipated to be completed by October this year.

The Department of Conservation access and facilities will remain closed until that assessment is done.

Hastings district councillors originally made the decision to re-open the beach on March 6, but not until all reasonably practicable steps had been taken to keep people safe.