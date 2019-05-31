

Hawke's Bay's weather will clear Saturday morning but expect a cool blast from the south soon after.

With gusty winds and some heavy showers it looked as if Hawke's Bay was in for terrible weather over Queen's Birthday weekend, but according to MetService meteorologist Hannah Moes that's not the case.

"An active low pressure system has been hanging around the country for most of this week but is set to move away to the east so things will be set to clear up mostly for Hawke's Bay," Moes said.

A southerly however is set to hit us late Saturday night, early Sunday which will bring a few showers and cooler temperatures, says Moes.

"For Saturday it is mainly fine with a high of 18-19 degrees which is common for this time of year but the southerly will bring a few heavy showers on Sunday as well as a cool high of 13 degrees."

But the long weekend is going to be all overcast skies and showers as Monday is set to clear up and bring a brighter outlook for the rest of the week.

"Monday will be a nice day so for anyone planning anything for the long weekend I would say that will be your best bet as the sun comes out with partial cloud."