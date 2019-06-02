

Drowning statistics in Hawke's Bay have revealed the age group of 65-plus over-estimate their swimming ability and under-estimate the associated risk.

The age group was over-represented in drowning statistics from 2013 to 2018, with six drownings in Hawke's Bay during that period.

The total number of drownings in Hawke's Bay over that period was 26.

Nationwide the numbers showed in 2018 the 65-plus age group had the highest number of preventable drowning fatalities with 17 (12 male and five female) and also the highest number of drownings overall, over the last three years (41 fatalities over 2016,17,18).

The age group 45-54 had the second highest number of preventable fatalities with 11 (six male and five female) and also the second highest over the last three years (40 fatalities over 2016,17,18).

Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) is warning New Zealanders aged 45 and over about their distorted perception of the risk they face from drowning.

WSNZ chief executive Jonty Mills says research shows a disconnect between perception and reality when it comes to drowning risk.

"People are staying active longer but we see it time and time again when it comes to drowning fatalities that people over-estimate their ability and under-estimate the risk."

A majority of the preventable fatalities for the 65-plus age group were accidental immersions, for example, tripping and falling into a body of water, Mills says.

"The number of immersion incidents shows how careful people need to be around any body of water, and especially if you have health or mobility issues," he says.

Mill says the data also showed that while swimming was a popular low-impact exercise for older people, it came with a risk, with five preventable fatalities from this activity.

"From a drowning prevention perspective we would advise people never to swim alone or to use a supervised facility, where you have help if something goes wrong."

Baths and spa pools all featured in the fatalities for the 65-plus age group.

"Avoid alcohol when you're in or near the water and always make sure you have help nearby should you need it."

Nationally for activities in the 45- to 54-year-old age group that led to preventable fatalities in 2018, six were immersion incidents, two were land-based fishing, one was kayaking, one free diving and one swimming.

Mills says this shows the broad nature of the country's drowning problem.

"New Zealanders love recreating in, on and around water but too many people are losing their lives.

"We want people to make smarter decisions so they come home to their families at the end of the day."

WSNZ hopes the research will serve as a wake-up call for older generations of New Zealanders.

"I hope they will take a closer look at the importance they place on water safety, and recognise the risks when taking part in water based recreation," Mills says.