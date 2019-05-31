Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Napier Urban Farmers' Market

Walk down Emerson St and end up in a perfect little market offering a true Hawke's Bay experience. This is where the locals shop. Enjoy freshly roasted coffee, divine treats and all the produce you need to cook up a true locavore's meal.

Clive Square, Napier: Today, 9am-1pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-urban-farmers-market/napier

2. Food Forest Workshop

Our two-day Food Forest Workshop covers the history of designed food forests, and takes you through options for your own design process, implementation and maintenance stages.

Kahikatea Farm Poukawa, nr Hastings, Hastings: Today and Tomorrow, 9am Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/food-forest-workshop2/hawkes-bay-gisborne

3. Napier Library Storytime

Join us on Saturday mornings for fun and excitement as we journey through a collection of adventurous stories and tales all pre-schoolers can enjoy.

Napier Libraries, Herschell St, Napier, Today, 10.30pm – 11pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-library-storytime2/napier

4. Destination Market

With delicious coffee and snacks and a sausage sizzle on site for your enjoyment you can wander through two halls of beautifully set up stalls and browse for everything from honey, olive oil and chilli goods to handmade chocolate and beauty products.

Meeanee Hall, Gavin Black St, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 10 am – 2pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/destination-market2/napier

5. The Schizophonics

The wild, gyrating, and downright gymnastic guitarist Pat Beers is joined by his wife Lety on drums and bass player Blake Lindquist... and yes, Beers is their real name.

The Common Room, 227 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Today, 8pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-schizophonics/hastings

6. Lego

Lego sessions encourage collaborative play with others while using our new Lego collection. All resources are provided free. Sessions are open to all children, family and friends. No bookings required, so pop in when it suits the family.

Taradale Public Library, 26 White St, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 1pm-3pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/lego2/napier

7. Queen's Birthday Bash

If you experienced last year's you already know, an epic night of hilarity and great music, SEVEN acts of epic proportions, a slick shambles in a very British way. British music all night!

Paisley Stage, 17 Carlyle St, Napier: Tomorrow, 7.30pm – 11.55pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/queens-birthday-bash/napier

8. Jazz Gala: Gregg Bissonette, Louis Dowdeswell, Glenn Walter

Featuring from the USA drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters and UK trumpet star Louis Dowdeswell. MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Tomorrow, 8pm-10pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/jazz-gala-gregg-bissonette-louis-dowdeswell-glenn-walter/napier