Dannevirke's iconic Carnegie building has been given a six-month reprieve by Tararua District Council before its fate is finally decided.

The council's intention is to demolish the Carnegie building if there is no community interest in taking it over, but an 11th hour campaign launched by Dannevirke woman Barbara Ferguson sought a six-month delay before the council makes its final decision.

The council received 40 submissions to its proposal to demolish the building which was funded by philanthropist Dale Carnegie and gifted to the town. It ceased to become a library and recently was used as a youth centre.

It requires around $1 million to be spent on earthquake-proofing it and it is in need of restoration work.

Ferguson was the first of six people to speak to the council on the future of the building.

"The building is an attraction for many tourists and is one of a unique collection of heritage buildings that Dannevirke has. We believe this is an untapped resource and as an art and cultural centre it would be a tourist attraction."

She said Carnegie buildings were universal.

"The world will be watching to see what becomes of our gift. Demolition is not an option. How can we have a future if we don't have a past."

Ferguson said as a community Dannevirke had stepped up over the Carnegie issue, which was reflected in the number of submissions to council and the 708 signatures on a petition that was presented to mayor Tracey Collis.

Ruth Ussher said she understood the council's concern at the high cost of putting the building right.

"But it can be done and it has been done in other places."

She said more people were now aware of the heritage of the building.

"It is one of only 12 left in New Zealand and this offers us all a unique opportunity to promote tourism in the Tararua district."

Bob Dresser said he felt the council must be slightly frustrated at the newly formed Friends of Carnegie coming forward now as the issue of earthquake strengthening has been around since 2014.

At that time the council had offered it to community groups for a peppercorn rental but the offer wasn't taken up.

"That special project was waiting for a leader and now we have a leader in Barbara Ferguson, who is a woman of integrity and knowledge, energy and enthusiasm who will dedicate the time to this and who has the back up of 23 friends."

Diane St Merat said the Friends of Carnegie envisioned that the building become a user friendly infrastructure for arts and cultural events with display spaces, dance and music practice areas, space for visiting artists and seminars and an area for selling mementoes of Dannevirke.

She related an anecdote about a court case in 1909 when a Dannevirke man was convicted of stealing 20 library books and was sentenced to one month in jail.

"I would hate to think what penalty would have been given to the person responsible for pulling the library down."

Maurice Millar said over the years many old homesteads had been removed from the town and relocated in other areas.

"Each homestead that was removed was a loss to Dannevirke."

He said the gem of all the town's losses was that of the railway station.

"We once had Andrews Hotel which was considered the mecca of travellers and tourists but this was deemed to have suffered earthquake damage and had to be demolished. It was an awful loss."

Millar said ultimately it proved to be very hard to demolish as it was so soundly built.

"Built in 1909, the Carnegie building has withstood a number of notable earthquakes. Some might think it is an ugly building, but that is not the point. Each time a building is removed the fabric of our town is torn. We must retain our uniqueness."

Rosemary Moss said she had been privileged to talk to people about the Carnegie building.

"People from out of town comment on how lovely it is that Dannevirke still has so many heritage buildings."

She put the question to councillors, would they be remembered as the council that worked with the community or would they be remembered as the council that demolished the Carnegie building."

Collis said hearing from such a dedicated group of people gave her confidence that it is a group different from those seen before.

Councillors agreed to delay a final decision for six months but asked for an interim report from the group in three months time.