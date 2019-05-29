Ryman Healthcare has received planning consent to build a new $100 million retirement village in Havelock North.

The new village on Te Aute Rd will offer Havelock North residents a range of retirement living options as well as resthome, hospital and specialist dementia care.

Ryman Acting Chief Development Officer Jeremy Moore said the design and construction teams are now gearing up for work to begin on site, and work will be under way on the site soon.

"It is a great site with views across to Te Mata peak, and there is a significant retired population in the area. As well as creating construction job, the village will provide more than 100 long-term sustainable jobs for Hawkes Bay locals. It will be our 40th village, and we're really excited about getting started.

Advertisement

"We'll be holding public meetings so that anyone interested can have a look at the plans.''

The village will include a 90-bed care centre with resthome, hospital and dementia-level care.

It will also include 78 serviced apartments, 44 independent apartments and 103 townhouses.

Residents moving in will be able to choose a living option that suits, and independent residents and their families will have the reassurance of knowing there is care on hand in case their health needs change in the future.

Independent residents at Ryman villages get preferential access to care.

The village centre will include a heated indoor swimming pool, a library, a movie theatre, a café and health and beauty salons.

There will also be a bowling green for residents who are keen on a roll-up.

Ryman Healthcare Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Debbie McClure said the company would like to hear from anyone with any naming suggestions for the village.

Ryman names all its villages after significant people. Other villages include Princess Alexandra, Kiri Te Kanawa in Gisborne and Edmund Hillary in Auckland.

McClure said there was nothing like local knowledge.

"We've found over the years that the best suggestions come from the people who know the place well. We'd love to hear any suggestions there are out there. We'd love to name it in honour of a respected Hawkes Bay local who everyone can identify with.''