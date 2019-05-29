

On Saturday, May 25 about 90 members, families and friends of the Waipawa and Districts RSA celebrated its centennial in the CHB Municipal Theatre at Waipawa.

The speakers were the Waipawa RSA president Maitland Manning, Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker, the Minister of Defence & Veteran Affairs Ron Mark and the NZ president of the RNZRSA B J Clark.

The message from the minister was of the opportunities in the armed services for young men and women.

Clark spoke on the challenges to RSAs to provide the services required by the new group of returned service men and women, with different health issues to earlier veterans.

Walker spoke of the long and successful relationship that has existed over the 100 years between the council and the Waipawa RSA and congratulated them on their 100 years of service to the returned men and women of the district.

Three life memberships had been approved by the Waipawa and Districts RSA and were presented by the Clark and Mark to Colonel (ret) Andrew Renton-Green, Terry Palmer, and Colin Heyward.

The RNZRSA had also approved its award "The Merit Badge and Certificate" be given to the club's treasurer Helen Manning for service to the RNZRSA, ex service personnel and the community in general.