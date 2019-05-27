Breaking into a house, stealing a bottle of liqueur, cooking breakfast and then throwing eggs around every room landed a Dannevirke man in court on two charges of burglary.

Liam Michael Stephen Stretch, 22, was also charged with assault and pleaded guilty to all the charges when he appeared before Judge Lance Rowe in the Dannevirke District Court.

The court was told the burglary occurred on September 30-October 1 when Stretch entered an acquaintance's house through a bathroom window.

He found a bottle of coffee liqueur and while drinking that he cooked himself breakfast.

He then took raw eggs and threw them against the walls and into the carpet in every room in the house.

The assault occurred on January 20 when Stretch was confronted about his use of drugs. An argument ensued and Stretch kicked the victim several times in the shins.

Judge Rowe acknowledged that Stretch had his problems. He said Stretch knew what his demons were. He was very young to have these problems and he needed to address them, he said.

"Your substance abuse hangs over you like a cloud. There comes a time when you have to find inner strength to deal with this."

Judge Rowe told Stretch he had a proud lineage through his father to Ngati Raukawa.

"Your connection is something you need to work on, I would like this to be the last time you appear in court. Put yourself before alcohol and drugs."

Stretch was ordered to pay $500 emotional harm reparation to the burglary victim. "I know you apologised, but you caused harm."

Stretch was sentenced to 18 months' intensive supervision. He is not to use drugs or alcohol, is to undertake a drug and alcohol programme, is not to associate with the burglary victim and must undertake a non-violence course.

His supervision will be judicially monitored meaning that he must report to the judge in three months' time.

"I can call you back to court at any time and resentence you. If you are complying I will be the first to congratulate you. It takes guts to turn your life around and now is that time."