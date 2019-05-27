Hawke's Bay could end this week with near record low rainfall for the month of May.

Yesterday was the 10th mainly rainless day in a row, with no recording above a single millimetre since May 17 at any of the four MetService stations in Hawke's Bay Today's daily weather statistics.

While significant throughout Hawke's Bay it has been particularly dry from Hastings north, highlighted by a total of just 6.8mm between Napier and Bay View, just over one-tenth of the station's May average of over 65mm, calculated from rainfall data over the last 30 years.

No rain has been recorded at the airport station in the last 11 days, and less than 10mm has been recorded in the last month, with rainfall across the Heretaunga Plains and north to Kotemaori having in April also been below average.

Niwa reported the lowest monthly May rainfall in Napier in records dating back to 1870 was 2.6mm in 2007, when the rainfall at the airport station was 4.4mm.

There had been just over 15mm at Mahia, where the lowest May recording in data dating back to 1990 was 10mm, while this month's Hastings rainfall of 10.4mm compared with a 50-year-low of 3.8mm.

The heaviest rainfall at any of the four stations was the 18.6mm on the Takapau Plains, still less than a quarter of the station's May average of 77mm.

MetService doubted on latest predictions whether any of the figures would as much as double by the end of the week, although some afternoon and evening rain is forecast for Napier-Hastings on late Tuesday afternoon or evening and possible showers on the last day of the month on Friday, before a south to southwesterly change.

But while temperatures are forecast to drop, from recent highs of over 20C to 14-15C, there is also still almost no sign of rain in computer-generated forecasting out to late next week.