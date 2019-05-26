It has been 24 years since the Napier Operatic Society cast and crew of a major production have received a standing ovation at the end of every night.

Which is what the energetic and spectacular Les Miserables has been attracting since opening its season on May 16.

"It's been wonderful — a standing ovation at the end of every performance," production secretary Sonya Aifai said.

The only other time she had experienced that was in 1995, when Napier Operatic Society put on a hugely acclaimed production of ... Les Miserables.

"Never had it since then."

Aifai said it showed both the appeal of the show itself and the power its passionate cast was able to wield.

The present production had become the biggest the society had put on, eclipsing the last major show they staged, Mary Poppins.

"This one has been out of the box," she said.

"The cast, the staging, the colour — everything."

Aifai said audience numbers had been building over the past week as word got out about the show, and reviews and Facebook notes begun to get posted.

With a laugh she said Hawke's Bay audiences were notorious for leaving bookings late, and that effectively came down to people waiting to hear more about it.

On Facebook the comments have been unanimous with messages like "loved the show, amazing performance", "wonderful production" and "Les Mis' was absolutely fabulous."

"Oh we're very happy about it," Aifai said.

"It has gone very well."

She said what had been particularly buoying were comments from people who had seen Les Miserables in big cities overseas.

"They have told us this one is right up there."

Aifai said for everyone involved it had been a labour of love with two years of preparation, hundreds of hours of rehearsals and major set and production work.

"It is very demanding and at the end of the night everyone comes off exhausted, but really fizzing."

And with the final performance set to be staged this Saturday the initial planning is already under way for the next big production, Sister Act, which will hit the stage at the end of 2020.

As well, the society is also presently working on Singing in the Rain Jr which will hit the Tabard Theatre stage in July and Avenue Q which is set for September.