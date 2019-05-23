A driver and passenger have escaped serious injury after a truck tipped into a ditch on State Highway 5 in Hawke's Bay.

The crash happened on the Napier-Taupo Rd between Kowaro and Paratu Rd about 4 am on Friday.

Firefighters and police at the scene found both occupants safely out of the vehicle on arrival.

The truck would remain at the site for the forseeable future as a crane would need to be called in to get both the truck and trailer out, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The two occupants of the truck did not require any medical assistance.