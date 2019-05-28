Worshippers headed to the only mosque in Hastings say they feel more secure thanks to a recent camera installation.

Hawke's Bay Baitul Mokarram Masjid and Islamic Center president Saeed Ahmed said the camera had been installed by the Hastings District Council as a security measure after the Christchurch mosque shootings.

"With the camera there we feel more secure. Everything is recorded day and night."

The camera footage goes to the Hastings District Council, he says.

Advertisement

The Muslim community presence at the masjid is higher at the moment because they are observing the month of Ramadan.

It runs from May 5 to June 7 this year and having the camera there has helped members feel safe, he says.

"The government is looking after us really well to make sure we are safe."

Security measures also include the masjid being manned by a police officer when the Ramadan fast is broken every night.