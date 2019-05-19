A roadmarking programme across Hawke's Bay will see contracting crews at work on all the region's main highways and motorists are being advised to keep the speeds down when passing them.

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesman said roadmarking teams would be at work on SH2 north, SH5 between Napier and Taupo, SH50 and SH38.

"Care is needed when passing the roadmarking vehicles," Hawke's Bay system manager Oliver Postings said.

On SH2 marking crews will be working between Wairoa and Morere, with other contractors carrying guardrail and widening work just north of Wairoa.

Later this week a drainage maintenance crew will be working near Tutira and delays are expected as temporary speed limits and stop-go signalling will be in place.

On SH5 between Mohaka and Eskdale contractors are also at work installing ATP (audio tactile profiled) roadmarkings as part of the NZTA's Boost 2 Safety Contract.

The ATP programme includes features like rumble strips as well as profiled roadmarkings.

There are traffic control systems and temporary speed restrictions in place and motorists are asked to drive with caution.

Roadmarking is also under way between Mangapapa and Wairoa on SH38.

On SH50 between Omahu and Tikokino roadmarking crews will also be at work.

NZTA's expressway wire rope barrier installation and safety programme continues with three "active" sites being worked on.

Just south of Pakowhai Rd, and between Flaxmere Ave and Longlands Rd, wire rope barriers are being installed along the centre of the road.

Widening of the stretch between Taradale Rd and Prebensen Drive is also continuing.

Temporary speed limits are in place.