Last week's strong winds are set to be a thing of the past, with more settled weather in store for the region in the coming days.

MetService Meteorologist Kyle Lee said they are forecasting an easing trend from Monday as a ridge of high pressure builds from the Tasman Sea.

Monday is expected to be mainly fine, with a few cloudy periods south of Hastings in the afternoon and westerly winds will gradually die out, Lee said.

From Tuesday through to Thursday, it is forecast to be fine, with light winds.

As for temperatures, Lee says it is "pretty average" for this time of the year.

"We were seeing above average temperatures towards the beginning of May, but that has all changed now with these cooler southerly and southwest winds that we've experienced this past week."

Napier, Hastings and Wairoa will remain in the high teens throughout the week.

Overnight temperatures will hover around 5-7C over the next few days.