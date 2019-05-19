Four-year-old Sebastian Preuss, whose feijoa honesty box was nabbed by thieves, has two reasons to smile again.

Sebastian was using the McVay St, Napier, enterprise to save to buy a remote control car before the thieves took the cash, along with his treasure box which was gifted to him by his grandmother.

Sebastian was devastated and his mother Stefanie was livid after the incident, but the kindness of Hawke's Bay strangers since has restored their faith in humanity.

"One lady came in and bought some feijoas and donated extra dollars towards his funds for getting a remote car," Stefanie said.

"Then beginning of this week a gentleman stopped by gifting Sebastian an old remote car he still had in his garage.

"And while we were out, another gentleman stopped by and dropped off a car for him too."

She says the family, especially Sebastian, were stoked by the lovely gestures of the community.

"We are absolutely humbled and we've got one very happy Sebastian.

"We would like to thank these kind-hearted people from the bottom of our hearts."

They would still like the community to keep a lookout for the treasure box, because of its sentimental value.

The box is yellow-ish, gold, with a money slot, and old school Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Pluto.

"We would love to get it back."