Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. MTG Movie Club: The World at Arm's Length

Help us celebrate International Museums Day with the launch of the MTG Movie Club! Our first film screening is The World at Arm's Length which features a heart-wrenching search for one man's place in the world. While most of the pilgrims who take on Camino de Santiago are able-bodied and devoid of any noticeable disabilities, Sven lacks both sight and hearing.

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Today, 2pm-3.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-world-at-arms-length/napier

2. Cosplay

Come dressed up as your favourite movie, anime or comic character! There will be a fashion parade, Japanese themed games, and professional anime drawing workshops, featuring Hamilton-based Livartisan! There will be prizes for best dressed and heaps of fun! This event is for 12-15-year-olds.

Hastings War Memorial Library, Civic Square, Warren St, Hastings: Today, 1pm – 3pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/cosplay/hastings

3. The Amazing Race

Create a Team (max 5) and race around the Hastings city centre and surrounds (on foot) to complete crazy challenges, figure out clues and take the best team selfies to earn points and finish quickly. Great prizes up for grabs including best dressed team!

Albert Square Hastings, Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Today, 12.30pm – 4pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-amazing-race/hawkes-bay-gisborne

4. Skate and Scooter Comp

Be a part of this epic skate comp! Sign up on the day - open to all ages. Don't forget your safety gear - helmets are a must for all participants. Great prizes up for grabs and a DJ spinning tracks all day.

William Nelson Skate Park, 300 King St North, Hastings: Today, 10.30am – 3pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/skate-and-scooter-comp/hastings

5. Hawke's Bay Festival of Bands

Welcome to the Hawke's Bay festival of bands featuring over 15 bands travelling in from all over the North Island for this event, from smaller school bands to large semi-professional bands, all are welcome.

Lindisfarne College Performing arts Centre, 600 Pakowhai Rd, Hastings: Today & Tomorrow, 9am Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bay-festival-of-bands/hastings

6. Napier Urban Farmers' Market

Walk down Emerson St and end up in a perfect little market offering a true Hawke's Bay experience. This is where the locals shop. Enjoy freshly roasted coffee, divine treats and all the produce you need to cook up a true locavore's meal.

Clive Square, Clive Square, Napier: Today, 9am-1pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-urban-farmers-market/napier

7. Japanese Origami Drop-in Family Activity Days

Materials and instructions will be provided, and helpers will be on hand to ensure you go home with come cute origami creations! Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Tomorrow, 10am-2pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/japanese-origami-drop-in-family-activity-days/napier

8. Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products. There is nothing like buying fruit and vegetables, freshly baked breads, meats, cheeses, preserves and sweet treats direct from the source. Hawke's Bay A & P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am – 12.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bay-farmers-market/hastings