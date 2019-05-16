Hawke's Bay today appeared to be escaping the worst impacts of high winds which had caused some power cuts and minor airline disruption and other issues.

Gusts at Hawke's Bay Airport north of Napier peaked early afternoon about 75km/h, which compared with highs over the previous 48 hours of about 150km/h at traditional windswept coastal southern Hawke's Bay landmark Cape Turnagain, in the Tararua district and southeast of Dannevirke.

One power cut affecting about 400 consumers in the Puketapu, Puketitiri and Patoka areas west of Napier was reported about 7.40am, but supply was restored quickly and a lines inspection revealed no damage, said Unison Networks community Relations manager Danny Gough.

In Southern Hawke's Bay and Northern Wairarapa there had been some similar outages but no further details were available.

There had also been three vegetation fires, one in the Mangaorapa involving the calling of volunteers from the Porangahau brigade and other rural services in the area mid-morning. There was also a grass fire in the Poukawa area south of Hastings about the same time, and another along a stand of trees and in firewood in the early afternoon at a property near Norsewood.

There also appeared to have been little disruption on roads, although the Hastings District Council reported Waimarama Rd had been partially blocked by a fallen tree from about 4am to 7am, while on Wednesday afternoon part of Taihape Rd was reduced to one lane also by a fallen tree.

While one airline passenger said her flight to Hawke's Bay had been turned back to Wellington because of high winds, Air New Zealand said while winds had caused some delays no flights had been cancelled or diverted.

Air traffic control staff reported some flights had had to circle to wait for winds to drop before landing. The winds had been significant at higher altitudes, pilots had reported, and the westerly to northwesterly winds on the ground had affected landing.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said it had been a windy couple of days throughout New Zealand with particular impact on the "southeast corner" of the North Island including Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

A strong wind warning was in place for the Tararua district, but conditions were expected to ease today.